Complete bandh in Gurdaspur, satellite towns

Gurdaspur, November 5
Gurdaspur and its satellite towns observed a complete bandh although in the evening some establishments started operations. Till 5 pm, Shiv Sena activists enforced a complete closure.
People arriving in the city from nearby towns for medical treatment were the most affected as they could not reach the Babri Civil Hospital in the event of auto-rickshaws and other modes of transportation staying off the roads.
Government and private buses remained stationed in the local bus stand for two hours in the morning after which Shiv Sena activists allowed them to ply.
The bandh was almost complete in Batala, Dinanagar, Sri Hargobindpur, Dera Baba Nanak, Fatehgarh Churian and Qadian. SSP Deepak Hilori had formed special teams to deal with the situation.
The Lok Utsav cultural festival, in which nine states were to take part, was cancelled.
