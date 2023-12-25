Complete inquiry into airstrip land ‘scam’ in 6 weeks: High Court to Ferozepur DC

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 24

Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner has been directed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to complete inquiry into the airstrip land “scam” within six weeks and submit a report.

The court’s directions came while hearing a petition filed by complainant Nishan Singh, a former revenue official in connection with an old case in which a major chunk of land measuring around 15 acres (118 kanal, 16 marla) at Fattuwala village, which was earlier used by the Indian Air Force, was allegedly sold off to private persons reportedly in connivance with revenue officials.

Earlier, through Military Station headquarters at Ferozepur, the Office Commandant of the Halwara Air Force Station had sent a complaint vide letter number 1442/35/CC/Q dated April 16, 2021 to then Ferozepur DC Gurpal Singh Chahal to conduct an inquiry into this matter, who had further marked it to the SDM but the final outcome of the matter was still awaited.

While observing that the inquiry has been pending for the last more than two years, the court instructed that in case the inquiry of the case was not completed within the stipulated time, the petitioner would be at liberty to seek revival of the present petition by moving an application in this regard. The court also mentioned that on the date of listing of the application, the DC will have to remain present in the court to explain the delay on the fixed date, in case that situation arises.

It is pertinent to mention here that this chunk of land was a part of “Advance Landing Ground” (ALG) which was used by the Indian Air Force during 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pakistan wars.

Earlier, following a complaint submitted by Nishan Singh, an inquiry was assigned to DC Rajesh Dhiman by then Chief Secretary VK Janjua. Later, the DC submitted a three-page report on March 11, which stated that the land was in the same condition as per the revenue record of 1958-59 and its possession was still with the Indian Army.

However, not satisfied with the report, Nishan later filed a petition in the High Court regarding the delay in inquiry and also alleged that several facts had been concealed in the report submitted to the state government.

In the compliant, it was alleged that the mutation of this ALG land was executed in the favour of private persons in 2001 in connivance with the revenue officials.

The DC said a report in the matter had already been prepared and sent to higher authorities. Dhiman said he would look into the matter afresh and check if there were any new facts in the case and complete the inquiry as per directions of the high court.

Land sold to private persons: Petitioner

The court’s directions came while hearing a petition filed by complainant Nishan Singh, a former revenue official in connection with an old case in which a major chunk of land measuring around 15 acres (118 kanal, 16 marla) at Fattuwala village, which was earlier used by the Indian Air Force, was allegedly sold off to private persons reportedly in connivance with revenue officials

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur