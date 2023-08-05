Complete 'special girdawari' by August 15: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, August 4
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday reviewed the progress of the ongoing ‘special girdawari’ in the state.
Tthe CM said the government was dutybound to compensate people in the wake of floods. He said there was no dearth of funds with the government for this purpose and every effort would be made to give relief to the flood-hit. Mann said he had taken the first-hand information by visiting the marooned areas.
The CM said the officers had been directed to ensure that the girdawari was completed by August 15 and assured the people that his government would compensate the people for every loss of crop, cattle, house or anything.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby