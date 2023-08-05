Complete 'special girdawari' by August 15: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday reviewed the progress of the ongoing ‘special girdawari’ in the state.

Tthe CM said the government was dutybound to compensate people in the wake of floods. He said there was no dearth of funds with the government for this purpose and every effort would be made to give relief to the flood-hit. Mann said he had taken the first-hand information by visiting the marooned areas.

The CM said the officers had been directed to ensure that the girdawari was completed by August 15 and assured the people that his government would compensate the people for every loss of crop, cattle, house or anything.

