Complete terminal at Halwara: Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

Two MPs from Punjab raised separate issues, one seeking completion of the civil terminal at Halwara and another seeking resumption of flights to Adampur.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh raised the issue of completing the pending civil terminal at Halwara, near Ludhiana. Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, he said the work on the project was going on till January 2022, but the newly elected AAP government stopped its construction. He urged upon the Central government to take up the project on its own.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia assured the Lok Sabha on Thursday that resumption of flights to Adampur (near Jalandhar) was being considered.

#fatehgarh sahib