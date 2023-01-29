Complete welfare works by March 31, orders admn

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, January 28

On the morning of July 27, 2015, Army officers of Tibri cantonment received an SOS from the administration asking them to rush to Dinanagar police station, 12 km away, which had been taken over by Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba militants.

Just as its men and machines reached the Tibri railway crossing, they got trapped in the traffic. By the time they reached Dinanagar, the damage had already been done. An SP-rank police officer and six others had been killed by the terrorists.

It was then that the administration proposed constructing an underpass. Construction started six years after the Dinanagar incident. Two years later, the work is still going on.

Likewise, plans to shift the bus stand to its new address on the city’s outskirts, too, were drafted two years ago. Work started a year ago and nobody knew when it would finish. That was until last week when Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal red-flagged the two projects. He has ordered officials to complete the ventures by March 31 “or else be ready to face the repercussions.”

Officials say the bus stand will be ready by the deadline day. However, it will be made operational only after the under-pass, which is barely 200 meter away, starts functioning.

In the absence of the under-pass, residents are being forced to take long detours. These projects are part of a larger design to open up spaces in this centuries old city infamous for its labyrinthine alleys, acute lack of parking spaces, cramped markets and unregulated traffic.