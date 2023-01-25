Comply with Section 17A, Vigilance chief directed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 24

The state government has issued detailed instructions to the Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, asking it to comply with provisions of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The instructions, in the form of a memo, have been sent following the recent stand-off between bureaucrats (both IAS and PCS officers) and the AAP government over the registration of a case against an IAS officer and the arrest of a PCS officer. In both cases, the consent from the competent authority under Section 17A was not taken before the registration of a case against one officer and the arrest of the second officer.

It has been pointed out that statutory provisions are not being followed in letter and spirit by the bureau, and it is being viewed “very seriously” by the government. “Any violation of the instructions or colourful interpretation of facts or law to subvert the requirement of these mandatory provisions will be viewed seriously and strict legal and departmental action taken against delinquent officials,” says the memo.

The memo reiterates, “Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act makes it mandatory for probe agencies to seek prior approval to conduct an inquiry against a public servant…”