Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Bathinda, December 14
The Computer Teachers' Union Punjab has written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding that benefits of the 6th Pay Commissioner should be extended to computer teachers, who have been rendering services for the past 15 years at different government schools.
Union leaders said this was their 16th letter to the head of state in all these years, but nothing had been done by successive governments till now.
Jonny Singla, a senior executive member of the union, said, "More than 7,200 computer teachers have been serving at various government schools in the state for the past 15 years. They were recruited under the Punjab ICT Education Society (PICTES) in 2005. Our services were regularised in the year 2011, but still benefits of regular employee of the state government have not been provided to us."
Singla added, "Education Minister Harjot Bains had promised us that our genuine demands of 6th Pay Commission benefits and CSR rules would be fulfilled around Diwali this year, but that has only remained a verbal assurance."
