Conduct raids to break drug supply chain: DGP to field officers

Tribune News Service

CHANDIGARH, August 29

DGP Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday ordered all field officers to launch a massive crackdown to break the supply chain of drugs. He emphasised that the three-pronged strategy — enforcement by the police, de-addiction and rehabilitation — will be enforced to eradicate the drug menace from the state.

The DGP was chairing a state-level review meeting through video conferencing with all eight range IGs/DIGs, 28 CPs/SSPs, 117 DSPs, and 410 SHOs to chalk out the cutting-edge strategy against drugs. The DGP was accompanied by Special DGP, STF, Kuldeep Singh, Special DGP, Intelligence-cum-Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Varinder Kumar, and Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla.

The development came a day after the DGP chaired a high-level meeting on drug trafficking at the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur.

The DGP asked all SHOs to interact with people and share their contact numbers with them so that they could feel free to share any information with the police.

#drug menace #Gaurav Yadav #Punjab Police