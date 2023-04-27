Conduit of dismissed cop Inderjit Singh nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh April 26

The forgotten cases of dismissed and drug-tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh are tumbling out now.

A man, who collected bribe on the Inspector’s behalf from the staff of the state Chemical Examiner’s Laboratory, was nabbed today, four years after he was declared a proclaimed offender.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Raminderpal Singh Prince, resident of Mission Compound, Jalandhar, who had allegedly collected bribe on behalf of then ASI, in-charge, CIA, Tarn Taran, Inderjit Singh.

A spokesperson of the Vigilance said a case dated December 12, 2015, was registered under Sections 7, 8, 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the bureau’s flying squad-1, police station, Mohali.

The accused was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by an SAS Nagar court on January 04, 2019, and had been evading arrest.

He said Jagdeep Singh of village Seha, Ludhiana, posted as laboratory attendant at the State Chemical Examiner Laboratory, Kharar, had revealed that Inderjit had taken a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from him and Rs 3.50 lakh from Parminder Singh, analyst posted in the laboratory, by threatening to register a case under the NDPS Act against both of them.

The spokesperson added that Jagdeep had revealed that Inderjit had taken the bribe through two persons, Raminderpal Singh Prince and Pawan Kumar of village Nawan Pind Gatewala, Kapurthala district.

He alleged that Pawan had taken Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh from him and Parminder Singh, which was to be handed over to Inderjit. Of the total bribe money, Prince had received Rs 2 lakh. After probing the allegations, a case was registered against Inderjit Singh, Pawan Kumar and Raminderpal Singh.

Inspector Inderjit Singh was allegedly enjoying the patronisation of senior police personnel.