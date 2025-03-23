Conference addresses challenges faced by women

The Women’s Studies Centre, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), organised a one-day national conference titled Nari Mukti: An Unstoppable Saga (NMUS-25) at Gopichand Arya Mahila College, Abohar.

Sponsored by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the conference aimed to foster insightful discussions on women’s empowerment, gender equality and societal transformation.

The event sought to address the various challenges women face in today’s society while providing a platform for academicians and experts to share their knowledge.

Convener Amandeep Kaur remarked that the conference was dedicated to the memory of late Dev Mittar Ahuja, a renowned socialite whose relentless dedication to girls’ education and the upliftment of women continues to inspire many. Dr Dharmjit Singh Parmar, Vice Chancellor of Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, served as the keynote speaker for the conference. Several distinguished resource persons contributed to the event, including Dr Garima Mahajan, Principal of SD College Mansa; Dr Jaspal Warwal, Associate Professor at the Centre of Distance Education, University of Jammu; Dr Tauseef Fatima, Assistant Professor at the Centre of Women Studies, Aligarh Muslim University; Dr Sandeep Kaur from the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda; Prof Jap Preet Kaur Bhangu; and Dr Neetu Purohit from DAV College, Bhatinda. These experts, along with Chief Guest Rajnish Ahuja, Advisor Charu Ahuja and WSC Director Dr Rekha Sood Handa, inaugurated the conference by lighting the traditional lamp.

During the conference, academicians highlighted various pressing topics related to gender issues. The discuss^ions focused on the evolving nature of patriarchy in the 21st century and its influence on modern society. Experts also deliberated on laws addressing gender-based violence and emphasised the importance of breaking the taboos surrounding women’s health, sexuality and reproductive rights. The conference further explored the significant role of women in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the impact of microfinance and self-help groups in advancing women’s liberation.

One of the most notable discussions centred on ecofeminism, which examines the connections between the oppression of women and environmental degradation. It was argued that the ideologies contributing to gender inequality are often the same that lead to the destruction of the environment.