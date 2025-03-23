DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Conference addresses challenges faced by women

Conference addresses challenges faced by women

The Women’s Studies Centre, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), organised a one-day national conference titled Nari Mukti: An Unstoppable Saga (NMUS-25) at Gopichand Arya Mahila College, Abohar. Sponsored by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the conference...
article_Author
Raj Sadosh
Abohar, Updated At : 02:44 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dignitaries light a traditional lamp at a UGC-sponsored national conference in Abohar.
Advertisement

The Women’s Studies Centre, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), organised a one-day national conference titled Nari Mukti: An Unstoppable Saga (NMUS-25) at Gopichand Arya Mahila College, Abohar.

Sponsored by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the conference aimed to foster insightful discussions on women’s empowerment, gender equality and societal transformation.

The event sought to address the various challenges women face in today’s society while providing a platform for academicians and experts to share their knowledge.

Advertisement

Convener Amandeep Kaur remarked that the conference was dedicated to the memory of late Dev Mittar Ahuja, a renowned socialite whose relentless dedication to girls’ education and the upliftment of women continues to inspire many. Dr Dharmjit Singh Parmar, Vice Chancellor of Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, served as the keynote speaker for the conference. Several distinguished resource persons contributed to the event, including Dr Garima Mahajan, Principal of SD College Mansa; Dr Jaspal Warwal, Associate Professor at the Centre of Distance Education, University of Jammu; Dr Tauseef Fatima, Assistant Professor at the Centre of Women Studies, Aligarh Muslim University; Dr Sandeep Kaur from the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda; Prof Jap Preet Kaur Bhangu; and Dr Neetu Purohit from DAV College, Bhatinda. These experts, along with Chief Guest Rajnish Ahuja, Advisor Charu Ahuja and WSC Director Dr Rekha Sood Handa, inaugurated the conference by lighting the traditional lamp.

During the conference, academicians highlighted various pressing topics related to gender issues. The discuss^ions focused on the evolving nature of patriarchy in the 21st century and its influence on modern society. Experts also deliberated on laws addressing gender-based violence and emphasised the importance of breaking the taboos surrounding women’s health, sexuality and reproductive rights. The conference further explored the significant role of women in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the impact of microfinance and self-help groups in advancing women’s liberation.

Advertisement

One of the most notable discussions centred on ecofeminism, which examines the connections between the oppression of women and environmental degradation. It was argued that the ideologies contributing to gender inequality are often the same that lead to the destruction of the environment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper