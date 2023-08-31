Confessional statement by accused in court

Faridkot, August 30

Malkeet Dass, who is accused of allegedly bribing the police, made a confessional statement before CJM, Faridkot.

The accused disclosed the entire circumstances, which led to paying Rs 20 lakh bribe at a gaushala headed by him.

According to an FIR, the bribe was allegedly paid to an SP and DSP-rank officers and an SI on November 9, 2022, in a murder case.

As Rs 20 lakh bribe was paid at the gaushala, Dass was also named as an accused in the case. While the DSP, SI and Dass are already in the judicial custody, the SP is on the run.

Seeking a pardon and agreeing to turn approver, Dass gave details how complainant Gagan Dass, in the murder case, was threatened of being implicated in a false case if he did not pay Rs 50 lakh bribe, which was later settled at Rs 20 lakh. He alleged that the police officers collected this amount for an IGP-rank officer.

Whether the evidence given by Dass is required or not by the prosecution to ensure the conviction of the accused, the CJM said as the present application moved by Dass for pardon has not been moved by the prosecution, thus it can be impliedly said that the prosecution does not require the particular evidence offered by the accused to ensure conviction of other accused.

Giving no benefit to Dass, the CJM sent his recorded statement to the special court where this case is pending. — TNS

