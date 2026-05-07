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Home / Punjab / Cong allegations on Mid-Day Meal baseless: Punjab Education Dept

Cong allegations on Mid-Day Meal baseless: Punjab Education Dept

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:10 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Education Department has termed as “baseless” the Congress allegation that substandard material was being supplied for Mid-Day Meal Scheme in the state.

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Congress spokesman Tina Chaudhary had on Tuesday alleged that the government had deliberately awarded contracts under the scheme, panjiri and other food supplies to private companies, calling it a scam.

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Department officials said panjiri was not part of the approved Mid-day Meal menu. They also said no raw materials for the scheme was procured through open tender from any private firm.

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“All meals under the scheme are prepared strictly in accordance with guidelines issued by the Government of India. The primary raw materials, namely wheat and rice, are procured through the Food Corporation of India at subsidised rates as per government norms. A well-defined and transparent supply mechanism is in place to ensure both quality and accountability,” an official said.

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