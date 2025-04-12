DT
Cong begins drive to revamp party structure at ground level

Cong begins drive to revamp party structure at ground level

Baghel urged to end impasse between state president Warring & Ashu
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM Apr 12, 2025 IST
AICC general secretary incharge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel flanked by state Congress chief Amrinder SIngh Raja Warring (right) and Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa during a party meeting.
The Congress on Friday initiated a major exercise to revamp the party’s organisational structure at the grassroots level in Punjab.

A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting chaired by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary incharge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel.

Baghel held talks with Congress chiefs and members of the Punjab Congress political affairs committee. He said their focus was on strengthening the organisation at the district and booth-level.

The exercise encompasses involving maximum number of party workers. A training programme for district chiefs, booth and block-level incharges is a priority for the party in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly poll, said a senior party leader. Under the programme, the grassroots-level workers will be trained on how to scrutinise voter lists at regular intervals.

Alok Sharma removed as Punjab affairs co-incharge

The All India Congress Committee also removed Alok Sharma as the co-incharge of Punjab Affairs. Sources said a section of leaders was not comfortable with him, after he started giving feedback about the ground situation to senior leaders in the AICC.

“The purpose is to re-activate the grassroots-level party workers. The exercise involves training and distribution of reading material,” said a senior party leader.

Senior leaders also urge Baghel to end the impasse between state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and senior party leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who is the Congress candidate for the Ludhiana (West) Assembly bypoll. To end the infighting, party leaders suggested that Warring, Ashu and Congress Legislative Party leader Partap Bajwa should sit together to chalk out the election strategy. Ashu had previously complained that the top state leadership did not support him when he was facing vigilance cases.

