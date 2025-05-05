Cong, BJP regimes robbed state of river waters for years: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused successive BJP and Congress regimes at the Centre of “robbing” Punjab of its rightful share of river waters for years.

AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang alleged that the BJP-led Centre was continuing the “historical injustice initiated by the Congress”, apparently referring to the water-sharing pacts after the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966.

The remarks came hours after senior Haryana Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused both AAP and the BJP of colluding with each other over the issue.

Responding to it, Kang said, “Both BJP and Congress have a long-standing history of robbing Punjab of its water rights.”

Clarify on contradictory stances: Kang to Cong

Kang also slammed Congress units of Punjab and Haryana for maintaining “contradictory stances” over the issue. “Surjewala must clarify which of the two units is correct,” he said.

Kang said during an all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Congress leaders had said that Punjab won’t tolerate any coercive tactics.

“However, Surjewala attempted to justify Haryana’s mismanagement and water over-consumption while accusing Punjab of wrongdoing,” the AAP leader said.

‘BJP-led Centre shifted

officers in unilateral move’

Kang also condemned the “authoritarian tactics” employed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) under the Centre’s “pressure”.

“Punjab holds 60 per cent stake in the BBMB, yet the central government bypassed this by unilaterally transferring key officials. This is not governance but dictatorship,” Kang said.

“The BJP-led government at the Centre, in collusion with Haryana, is trying to force Punjab to give up its rightful share of water. Such coercion will not be tolerated,” he added.

Kang praised Chief Minister Mann for his proactive measures to protect Punjab’s water rights and improve irrigation infrastructure.