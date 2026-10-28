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Home / Punjab / Cong eyes ‘ghar wapsi’ of leaders ahead of Rahul’s Sangrur rally in Punjab

Cong eyes ‘ghar wapsi’ of leaders ahead of Rahul’s Sangrur rally in Punjab

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. File
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Days after former Congress MLA Raminder Awla joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), efforts are underway to facilitate the ‘ghar wapsi’ (homecoming) of leaders who left the Congress to join the BJP, AAP or the Akali Dal.

Ahead of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Sangrur on November 4, hectic parleys are underway to facilitate the return of a former Congress MLA from the Majha region.

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Sources said former MLA Fatehjang Bajwa, who had left the Congress to join the BJP, met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, who was returning to Delhi, at the Chandigarh airport on Monday evening. A senior Punjab Congress leader was also present. However, the outcome of the meeting could not be ascertained.

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Fateh was unavailable for comment. Party sources said his return to the Congress could raise questions over the allocation of Assembly tickets to two members of the same family, as he is a brother of Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

In a similar development, Sultanpur Lodhi Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh, son of senior Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, could also join the Congress.

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Rana Gurjeet Singh said his son’s entry into the party would depend on his electoral prospects. He also dismissed speculation about joining the BJP.

“I am a traditional Congressman and will remain one. Rumours are being spread by the BJP and the Akali Dal,” he said.

The Congress leaders have maintained that winnability will be the primary criterion for ticket allocation in the 2027 Assembly elections. However, the party is yet to finalise the criteria for selecting candidates.

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