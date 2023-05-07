Cong failed people of segment: SAD

Jalandhar, May 6

SAD-BSP candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi on Saturday said the Congress had failed the people of the constituency by not making any effort to convert the district hospital into a medical college.

“The Centre has a scheme under which it gives grants to convert district hospitals into medical colleges. The Chaudhary family has been representing this constituency for the last nine years, but has not done anything to seek such grant,” he said.