Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira for judicial probe into PPSC recruitment 'scam'

Chandigarh, October 7

Alleging a scam in the recruitment of naib tehsildars by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has demanded a judicial probe into it, and the scrapping of the final list of candidates.

He said the scam reminded him of the days of Ravi Sidhu, when everything was for sale in the PPSC. Khaira claimed the candidates who had failed in tests for clerks, patwaris and excise inspectors, had topped the list of naib tehsildars, making it obvious that something was wrong with the recruitment process.

Refuting the claims, the PPSC issued a statement, which read, “The commission has a sound internal process, which ensures the conduct of recruitment in an objective and transparent manner. In the light of allegations made today with regard to the publication of the list of successful candidates for the post of naib tehsildar, the commission has reviewed the procedures and methods followed for the conduct of the said exam and has found that there is no evidence to suggest that the recruitment process was compromised in any manner.”

“The commission is neither aware nor concerned with the past performance of the candidates in other exams.”

