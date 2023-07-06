Cong gave Wakf Board’s 20 acres to Ansari’s sons: Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 5

The sons of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari were given nearly 20 acres owned by the Punjab Wakf Board on lease near Ropar.

However, then executive officer of the Wakf Board Abdul Shaheed Usmani said the land was leased in favour of Mukhtar’s sons only after they were found the highest bidders after an advertisement was inserted in newspapers.

Yesterday, CM Bhagwant Mann had alleged that Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari had been given land in Ropar district by the Congress government, indicating that they were known to son of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh.

According to revenue records, Abbas and Umar were given 154.15 kanal at Sanana village in November 2019 and January 2020. The address of the owners was mentioned as a flat in Sun Enclave, which was being used by the family of Ansari during his judicial custody in the Ropar jail.

Meanwhile, a few farmers claimed that they were evicted from the land even as they had been in its possession for the last many decades. They, however, confessed that they had lost a case in this regard in the court.

Jasmer Singh, Gurdial Singh, Jagatinder Singh and Gurcharan Singh said they had taken the land on lease and could not pay the lease amount for the past many years before the Wakf Board moved to the court.

Then Executive officer of the Ropar Wakf Board Abdul Shaheed Usmani claimed that all norms were followed while leasing this land to Abbas and Umar.