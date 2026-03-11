Cong hits back, demands case against Mann for ‘anti-women’ comments

The Congress on Tuesday sought the registration of a case against CM Bhagwant mann for his alleged “anti-women” remarks made during a programme in Ludhiana.

Advertisement

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and several Congress MLAs lodged a written complaint in this regard with the chairperson of the Punjab State Women’s Commission this evening.

Advertisement

In the complaint, the Congress legislators alleged that Chief Minister’s comments conveyed an objectionable message during an event on International Women’s Day, an occasion meant to celebrate and uphold their dignity and rights.

Advertisement

The party said during the event, Mann narrated an anecdote from his college days. The incident described by Mann included remarks about a girl student and her attire, which they termed as “derogatory and disrespectful” towards women.

The legislators stated in their letter that a person holding a constitutional position such as the Chief Minister must exercise restraint while addressing public gatherings.

Advertisement

Bajwa and the other Congress MLAs urged the commission to take cognisance of the matter and seek an explanation from the Chief Minister.

Ganieve seeks action by national women’s panel

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Ganieve Kaur Majithia too condemned the alleged derogatory remarks by Mann and demanded action by the state and national women’s commissions.

She said the AAP women MLAs and other members who claimed to stand for the dignity and respect of women should first clarify whether they would condemn the language used by the Chief Minister in his speeches while referring to women as “bhabhi” and “yellow wasp”.

She said when the Speaker called out her name and allowed her to speak, some members sitting on the treasury benches “began laughing”. She asked whether this was the way women were respected inside the Assembly.

BJP slams Khaira, Mann

Pathankot MLA and state BJP working president Ashwani Sharma too condemned the “derogatory and insulting remarks” made against women by Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Sharma said such statements reflected a “deeply insensitive mindset”, which was unacceptable in a civilised society.

Sharma also condemned the humiliating words allegedly used by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for women on an International Women’s Day event in Ludhiana.

Sharma said such language was unbecoming of a person holding the highest executive office in the state.

He said that the remarks made by Khaira were not only derogatory but also reflected the declining standards of political discourse in Punjab.