Punjab Congress launches 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

The district level and block level leaders in the Punjab Congress will go house to house in the state as part of the party’s “Hath Se Hath Jodo” campaign launched by the PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Equipped with a letter from Rahul Gandhi about his experiences in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, party leaders will also discuss the issues against the BJP-led Central Government.

The campaign will continue till February-end and rallies will be taken out at the booth level across the state to strengthen the party.

Under the outreach activity, the party flag will be unfurled in every village and party leaders would go door to door, interact with people.

The “Hath Se Hath Jodo” campaign would end ahead of the plenary session of the party from February 24 to 26 in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur.

#amrinder singh raja warring #Congress #rahul gandhi