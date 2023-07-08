Cong leaders stage dharna against BJP in all districts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

Congress leaders on Friday staged dharnas in all district headquarters against the BJP. Under the leadership of PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, party leaders, workers and supporters staged a dharna in Chandigarh.

While replying a media query regarding the recent judgment against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the PCC chief said the verdict against him was unsatisfactory but definitely not unexpected. Warring said he was not aware of even a single case in the law of defamation in India where such harsh judgment had been delivered against the accused.

“The high court’s judgement redoubles our resolve to pursue the matter further,” said Warring, adding that the Congress was committed to fight the battle both legally and politically and give a befitting reply to the BJP.