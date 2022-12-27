Gurdaspur Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra blocks road after raid on loyalist

Gurdaspur, December 26
Gurdaspur Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra held a protest late Sunday night in front of the city police station claiming that cops were harassing his party workers.
‘Misbehaved’ with woman
- Cops on Sunday raided the residence of Pahra’s loyalist Pawan Kumar Pamma
- They said they raided his house on a complaint that he misbehaved with a woman
- The MLA protested over the raid and alleged it was being done at AAP leader’s behest
The MLA and his supporters blocked the road for nearly two hours, forcing commuters to take long detours on a foggy night. Sensing that he might have upset many of his voters, he offered an apology from the protest site itself for the “inconvenience”.
Pahra’s anger stemmed from the fact that an hour ago, the police had raided the residence of his staunch loyalist, Pawan Kumar Pamma. The police said they went to Pamma’s house because they had received a complaint from a woman that he had misbehaved with her.
When he learnt about the raid, the legislator started a protest demanding action against SHO Gurmeet Singh.
The MLA claimed that his loyalist was being framed at the behest of a prominent AAP leader. SSP Deepak Hilori denied the accusations.
He asked DSP (City) Riputapan Singh to rush to the protest site. Meanwhile, the MLA entered into an argument with the SHO inside the police station. Minutes later, a video of the verbal duel went viral.
Minutes after he left, an FIR was lodged against Pamma under Sections 354 and 323 of the IPC.
Sources said Pahra enjoyed unbridled power for five years when his party was in power. All middle and lower-rung postings and transfers were reportedly made at his behest in the Police Department.
“The MLA is behaving as if his party is still in power. He should wake up to the reality that AAP assumed power in March this year,” said an AAP leader sarcastically.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...