Gurdaspur Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra blocks road after raid on loyalist

Gurdaspur, December 26

Gurdaspur Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra held a protest late Sunday night in front of the city police station claiming that cops were harassing his party workers.

‘Misbehaved’ with woman Cops on Sunday raided the residence of Pahra’s loyalist Pawan Kumar Pamma

They said they raided his house on a complaint that he misbehaved with a woman

The MLA protested over the raid and alleged it was being done at AAP leader’s behest

The MLA and his supporters blocked the road for nearly two hours, forcing commuters to take long detours on a foggy night. Sensing that he might have upset many of his voters, he offered an apology from the protest site itself for the “inconvenience”.

Pahra’s anger stemmed from the fact that an hour ago, the police had raided the residence of his staunch loyalist, Pawan Kumar Pamma. The police said they went to Pamma’s house because they had received a complaint from a woman that he had misbehaved with her.

When he learnt about the raid, the legislator started a protest demanding action against SHO Gurmeet Singh.

The MLA claimed that his loyalist was being framed at the behest of a prominent AAP leader. SSP Deepak Hilori denied the accusations.

He asked DSP (City) Riputapan Singh to rush to the protest site. Meanwhile, the MLA entered into an argument with the SHO inside the police station. Minutes later, a video of the verbal duel went viral.

Minutes after he left, an FIR was lodged against Pamma under Sections 354 and 323 of the IPC.

Sources said Pahra enjoyed unbridled power for five years when his party was in power. All middle and lower-rung postings and transfers were reportedly made at his behest in the Police Department.

“The MLA is behaving as if his party is still in power. He should wake up to the reality that AAP assumed power in March this year,” said an AAP leader sarcastically.

