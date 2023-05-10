Cong MLA’s father named in Gurdaspur youth’s murder

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, May 9

Gurmeet Singh Pahra, father of sitting Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra, has been named as accused in the murder case of Shubham (25). He was done to death in an honour-killing case on May 7.

The murder took place at Pahra village. The deceased was said to have been involved with a girl of the same village. The girl’s family was opposed to the relationship. However, when Shubham did not relent, he was beaten to death.

A police officer said Gurmeet was among the six persons, including a woman, named in the FIR.

The FIR under Section 302 of the IPC was registered at the Tibber police station following a complaint by youth’s mother Veena. The MLA is already facing a Vigilance probe.

A police officer said Gurmeet was yet to be arrested by the police.