Congress MLAs walk out from Punjab Vidhan Sabha after low-key protest

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaking during the vote of confidence on the concluding day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on Monday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, October 3

In a surprise departure from its earlier aggressive posturing, the Congress’ protest on the floor of the House was rather low-key on the concluding day of the Vidhan Sabha session. Of the total 18 Congress MLAs, only 13 legislators were present in the House today, before they staged a walkout.

There appeared some confusion among the Congress MLAs over beginning of the Zero Hour, as the Speaker allowed Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa to briefly speak on the law and order situation before suddenly resuming the debate on the confidence motion.

Realising the move by the Speaker, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Sukhpal Khaira rushed to the Well of the House before others joined the protest.

Amid repeated demands by Bajwa and other Congress legislators to allow the Zero Hour, the Speaker asked AAP MLA Sheetal Angural to speak on the confidence motion.

Congress MLAs claimed they desisted from aggressive posturing and raising slogans, as the Speaker’s mother was present in the Governor’s gallery.

Speaking outside the House, Bajwa alleged that the Speaker did not allow the Congress to participate in the confidence motion in light of “Operation Lotus”

“We came prepared to question the AAP on its ‘Op Lotus’ theory. The AAP had to conclude the debate after making AAP MLA Sheetal Angural record his statement before the Vigilance Bureau. Now, the AAP MLA has named BJP leaders for engineering defection in lieu of monetary consideration, let us see what action they take against them,” Bajwa said.

‘Not allowed to take part in discussion’

Speaking outside the House, LoP Partap Bajwa alleged that the Speaker did not allow the Congress to participate in the confidence motion in light of the “Operation Lotus”.

Action will clear air: Randhawa

Ex-Dy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa said, “It all depends what action AAP takes against the BJP leaders named by it in their self-acclaimed Op Lotus ahead of the HP Assembly poll. Similarly, the BJP should also act against AAP for naming its leaders. It will clear the air on which party is the B-team of the BJP.”

Sidelights

Wordplay by MLAs

AAP MLAs, it seems, came prepared with their repertoire of poetry and words of wisdom for their argument in favour of the confidence motion. Taking a dig at the Cong, MLA Ajit Pal Kohli said, “Tere paon ke neechae zameen nahin hai par tujhe aaj bhi yakeen nahin hai.” Almost all AAP MLAs quoted different poets and certain speakers even took quotes from Guru Granth Sahib.

BJP not interested in all Congress men

CM Bhagwant Mann said the poor condition of the Cong men was so stark that even the BJP was not interested in taking them all. “When Capt Amarinder joined the BJP recently, the party denied entry to many Cong men, saying even a washing machine on moral values can’t clean their black deeds.”

Speaker’s mother welcomed

After FM Harpal Cheema welcomed the mother of Speaker Kultar Sandhwan to watch the proceedings, LoP Partap Bajwa said, “Hope you conduct the House in a fair manner and make your mother proud of you. Allow us to voice our issues in the Zero Hour. Don’t play with the norms of democracy.”

MLA’s microphone switched off

The Speaker had to order switching off the mic of AAP MLA Manwinder Giaspura when he didn’t stop speaking after being asked to do so four-five times. But, Gyaspura continued his speech till the time he finished his viewpoint

