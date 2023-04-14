Congress nominee files papers

Jalandhar, April 13

Trying to give a message that there is no infighting and the Congress leadership stands behind its candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, the party put up a united face during the filing of her nomination papers on Thursday.

All leaders, including ex-Chief Ministers Charanjit Singh Channi and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, ex-PCC chief Navjot Sidhu, Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary, PCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring, LoP Partap Bajwa, Congress MP Gurjit Aujla, PCC working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu, ex-ministers Avtar Henry and Amarjit Samra and bypoll in-charge Rana Gurjeet Singh came together at Congress Bhawan.

Ex-Jalandhar MP MS Kaypee, who had been sulking over not getting ticket, also joined them after the candidate and her son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary visited him last evening. They all exchanged greetings, stood together and jointly raised their hands in a show of unity.

Warring said, “We are united and support our candidate Karamjit Chaudhary after the death of her husband and Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.” He asked everyone to join them in a bus to go for filing papers. All MLAs, ex-MLAs and party workers boarded the bus. Five persons, including the candidate, Channi, Sidhu, Warring and Bajwa, went inside the office of DC-cum-Returning Officer Jaspreet Singh for filing papers. — TNS

Affidavit details

NAME: Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (69)

PARTY: INC

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION: MPhil, MA in English, history,

MOVABLE ASSETS: Rs 13.56 cr (include cash, deposits, 150 gm gold, Innova car)

IMMOVABLE ASSETS: Rs 93.75 lakh (1.25 acre land in Kharar)

LIABILITIES: None