Cong protests fuel price hike, demands immediate rollback

Bathinda, April 3
The Congress leaders and workers today staged a protest against the Centre over price rise of fuel, LPG and other commodities, at Fire Brigade Chowk in the city. The protest was headed by Congress Bathinda urban president Arun Wadhawan.
He said the increase in prices of fuel and LPG was affecting everyone in society.
Give relief to masses: AAP to centre
- Senior AAP leader and FM Harpal Singh Cheema said by increasing fuel prices just after the Assembly poll, PM Narendra Modi is committing “fraud” with citizens
- Cheema said the Centre is facilitating in filling the coffers of its capitalist friends and common is facing the brunt of inflation
- The AAP said instead of providing relief to masses, the Centre is increasing prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential items
“All promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before coming to power have turned out to be a bundle of lies,” he said. Congress leaders Surinderjit Singh Sahni and KK Aggarwal demanded that the Union Government should immediately rollback the fuel price hike as it has broken the backbone of common man who was already reeling under inflation.
They claimed that farmers were committing suicides and this move would further drive them towards misery. Fuel price hike has also affected auto-rickshaw drivers and small transporters, said Pawan Mani.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre