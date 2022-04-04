Cong protests fuel price hike, demands immediate rollback

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 3

The Congress leaders and workers today staged a protest against the Centre over price rise of fuel, LPG and other commodities, at Fire Brigade Chowk in the city. The protest was headed by Congress Bathinda urban president Arun Wadhawan.

He said the increase in prices of fuel and LPG was affecting everyone in society.

Give relief to masses: AAP to centre Senior AAP leader and FM Harpal Singh Cheema said by increasing fuel prices just after the Assembly poll, PM Narendra Modi is committing “fraud” with citizens

Cheema said the Centre is facilitating in filling the coffers of its capitalist friends and common is facing the brunt of inflation

The AAP said instead of providing relief to masses, the Centre is increasing prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential items

“All promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before coming to power have turned out to be a bundle of lies,” he said. Congress leaders Surinderjit Singh Sahni and KK Aggarwal demanded that the Union Government should immediately rollback the fuel price hike as it has broken the backbone of common man who was already reeling under inflation.

They claimed that farmers were committing suicides and this move would further drive them towards misery. Fuel price hike has also affected auto-rickshaw drivers and small transporters, said Pawan Mani.