Cong reworks its election strategy

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, April 5

The Congress on Wednesday said former Jalandhar (West) MLA Sushil Rinku had committed a self-goal by joining AAP, given the internal strife in the ruling party.

Rinku was expelled hours before he joined AAP. Reworking its strategy, the Congress has decided to expose AAP as it won’t be fielding an “aam aadmi” if it opts for Rinku to contest the Jalandhar bypoll.

Denying differences among the sitting or former MLAs, the party leadership said Rinku was asking for a ticket even though the high command had decided to give the ticket to Karamjit Kaur, widow of former Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. PCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring said the AAP was desperate to poach the Congress leaders.

Punjab affairs in charge Harish Chaudhary said AAP had countered its own narrative by poaching on the Congress leader and not fielding any “aam aadmi”.

The Congress would have suffered a big loss had its senior leader and former PCC chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee had left, said the party leaders. Kaypee maybe fielded form Jalandhar (West) segment in the 2027 Assembly poll.

The party hopes that differences between AAP MLA Sheetal Angural and Rinku would prove counterproductive for the ruling party in the bypoll.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said despite one year in power, AAP could not find a suitable candidate.