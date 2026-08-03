Cong rift widens amid claims of sidelining

The rift in the Congress played out in the open for the second consecutive day on Sunday as its workers indulged in sloganeering, disrupting the party programmes in Barnala and Mansa.

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This comes a day after supporters of state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi had heated exchanges in Patiala and Sangrur. Their supporters tossed chairs and indulged in sloganeering.

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The programmes are being held as part of the party’s “Har Booth, Congress Mazboot” campaign ahead of the 2027 state Assembly poll.

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At the Mansa programme, Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, publicly criticised Warring from the stage.

Balkaur Singh, speaking in the presence of AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel and other senior leaders, accused Warring of “sidelining” loyal Congress workers and weakening his family politically despite its long association with the party.

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Don’t need loyalty certificate: Balkaur

Balkaur said his family did not need anyone’s certificate to prove its loyalty to the Congress. “Though my son was brought into the Congress by Raja Warring, our family has been with the Congress since the days when the party fought elections on the ‘cow-and-calf’ symbol. We have been Congressmen for generations.”

Turning emotional, he added, “My son did not merely lose an election. Unfortunately, he lost his life. You cannot wipe out such a traditional Congress family.”

Referring to his own position in the party, Balkaur said that despite his son contesting the 2022 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket, he could not even recommend a booth-level worker or secure a Block Samiti ticket for anyone.

“If you want me to step back, tell me directly instead of weakening me. I will continue to work barefoot for the Congress and not give a statement against you. Don’t do what you are doing,” he said.

He later apologised to Baghel for speaking emotionally before leaving the venue.

The programme also witnessed sloganeering. Moosewala supporters raised slogans in his favour, while chants of “Charanjit Channi zindabad” and “Raja Warring Murdabad” echoed the venue.

Warring too responded by raising slogans in support of Channi from the stage, while a brief argument also took place between him and a Moosewala supporter.

Later, Balkaur questioned Warring’s repeated references to Moosewala’s defeat in the 2022 elections.

“Did only my son lose the election? My son lost because of factionalism. Warring’s wife was also defeated. Even a five-time Chief Minister lost the election. Yet, you repeatedly mention only Sidhu’s defeat,” he said.

During his address, Warring clarified that the Congress currently had no system of appointing constituency in-charges, saying such appointments existed only during the tenure of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh.

Referring to the 2022 election, he again cited Moosewala’s defeat as an example of how a weak booth-level organisation could cost even a highly popular candidate.

At the Barnala programme earlier in the day, supporters of Channi raised slogans, interrupting Baghel’s speech.

Warring publicly appealed for order, saying, “The whole effort will go waste.” Barnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon stepped down from the stage to pacify the gathering.

Expel those damaging party: Razia to Baghel

Without naming anyone, Dhillon criticised leaders who, he said, spoke of strengthening the party in Delhi but fuelled divisions after returning to Punjab.

Former minister Razia Sultana also hit out at those creating rift, saying grievances should be raised before the party leadership, instead of damaging the organisation. She also appealed to Baghel to show such people the exit door.

Later, Warring sought to downplay the incidents, saying he had no objection to pro-Channi slogans. He then raised slogans in support of Channi, Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo before the media, saying the issue should end there.

Baghel appealed for unity. He said all party leaders in Punjab would soon be seen together on one platform.