Cong seeks to retain power in four-cornered Jalalabad MC poll

The Jalalabad Municipal Council poll is set to be a four-cornered contest, with the Congress seeking to retain power in the civic body.

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Jalalabad in Fazilka district was once considered an Akali stronghold, with party president Sukhbir Badal having represented the Assembly constituency three times.

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The SAD rule in the civic body was ended by the Congress in the 2021 poll. A year later, Badal lost the Assembly election from the constituency to AAP’s Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj.

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While the SAD is striving to regain its foothold in its former stronghold, state’s ruling AAP will look to register a win ahead of the crucial 2027 Assembly poll in the state.

The BJP has this time fielded candidates in all wards. Around 28,000 voters are expected to exercise their franchise across 17 wards on July 5.

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Badal to campaign on July 2

SAD district president Ashok Aneja said Badal would visit Jalalabad on July 2 to campaign for the party candidates.

Ruling AAP’s campaign is being led by MLA Kamboj.

Meanwhile, the Congress campaign is being spearheaded by former Jalalabad MLA Raminder Singh Awla, who is making efforts to secure victory for as many Congress candidates as possible.

Alwa said if voted to power in the civic body, his party’s focus would be on tackling the growing drug menace and dog-bite deaths.

BJP fields candidates in all wards

The BJP too is hoping to strengthen its organisational presence in the town by capitalising on local issues. Firebrand BJP district president Sukhwinder Singh Kaka Kamboj is leading the party campaign.

Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh expressed hope for peaceful elections this time.

In the 2021 poll, supporters of the Congress and the SAD had allegedly clashed outside the SDM office during the filing of nomination papers.

Badal’s bulletproof SUV was reportedly attacked with stones and bricks while he was inside the vehicle. At least four persons were injured, and reports at the time mentioned incidents of firing.