Cong takes dig at Kejri over Rs 1K promise

Chandigarh, August 11
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today took a jibe at AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for promising to give Rs 1,000 each to all women above 18 years of age in Gujarat.
“I want to ask Kejriwal that before making a promise to Gujarati women, is it not his moral responsibility to fulfil this promise first in Punjab?” he said in a statement today.
He urged women of Gujarat to ask Kejriwal whether his government had started giving Rs 1,000 in Punjab, as promised during the polls.
He said Gujarat people must verify and crosscheck everything in Punjab before they get carried away with fake and bogus promises of the AAP.
“Whether it is free power or Rs 1,000 monthly stipend to women, the AAP has backed out on everything”, Warring added.
