Punjab Congress to start mobilisation campaign: Raja Warring

Chandigarh, August 6

The state unit of the Congress party is all set to begin its mass mobilisation campaign for the coming Lok Sabha polls next week.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the party would hold programmes in all 13 parliamentary constituencies, beginning with Ludhiana.

Warring called the buzz over a possible alliance between the Congress and AAP “mere speculation”. “Rather, the party high command has asked us to prepare for all the 13 Lok Sabha seats. We are already in the process of mobilising our workers at the grassroots.”

