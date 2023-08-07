Punjab Congress to start mobilisation campaign: Raja Warring

Chandigarh, August 6
The state unit of the Congress party is all set to begin its mass mobilisation campaign for the coming Lok Sabha polls next week.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the party would hold programmes in all 13 parliamentary constituencies, beginning with Ludhiana.
Warring called the buzz over a possible alliance between the Congress and AAP “mere speculation”. “Rather, the party high command has asked us to prepare for all the 13 Lok Sabha seats. We are already in the process of mobilising our workers at the grassroots.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...