Congress, AAP hit out at Capt Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh, September 19
With no senior Punjab Congress leader joining the BJP along with Capt Amarinder Singh today, party leaders took no time to hit out at the former Chief Minister.
Having a dig at Capt Amarinder Singh, who joined the BJP in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Narinder Singh Tomar, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said, “The man who was instrumental in framing the three farm laws and is the most hated by farmers of Punjab was given the duty by the BJP to welcome Capt Amarinder in the party. What signal does the BJP want to give?”
PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “It’s sad that Capt Amarinder was inducted into the BJP by Tomar.”
Meanwhile, AAP slammed the former CM and accused him of “sabotaging” the interests of Punjab for his political career for decades.
Chief spokesperson for the party Malvinder Singh Kang said it was embarrassing for Capt Amarinder as senior BJP leaders were not present to welcome him.
