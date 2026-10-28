Congress, AAP MLAs clash over space to address media

Political tensions escalated at the Vidhan Sabha complex on Tuesday as the Congress and AAP MLAs engaged in heated exchanges, heavy sloganeering as they were jostling for space to address the media.

The confrontation erupted after Congress MLAs protested against their colleague Sukhpal Singh Khaira being denied entry to the House following his suspension for the remainder of the session on October 23. The Congress subsequently boycotted the proceedings on the final day and staged a protest outside the Assembly.

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Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa alleged that security personnel, including women staff members, had been deployed at the entrance to create a human barrier and provoke a confrontation to implicate Opposition leaders. AAP leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, however, accused Congress legislators of pushing and jostling Vidhan Sabha staff.

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Bajwa also questioned an unsigned document displayed at the entrance stating that Khaira had been suspended. The Bholath MLA was suspended for the remainder of the session on October 23 after Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema moved a resolution against him over alleged disruption of proceedings, targeting the Chair and using unparliamentary language.

The confrontation spilled into the Assembly lobby, where AAP MLAs Dhaliwal and Jasvir Singh Gill were addressing the media. Congress legislators led by Bajwa and Khaira entered the premises, triggering another round of heated exchanges. AAP MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and Inderjit Kaur Mann also confronted Congress leaders.

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Bajwa later entered the House alone to challenge Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan over the alleged blockade. The presiding officer maintained that no member could be barred from entering the premises unless suspended.

Rejecting the Speaker’s position, Congress legislators boycotted the proceedings.

AAP MLAs corner govt

Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s response regarding the proposed re-carpeting of Guru Gobind Singh Marg in her segment. Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill questioned the delay in constructing the Janta Nagar railway overbridge, pending for four years.