icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Congress accuses BJP of plotting President’s Rule in Punjab over BBMB posts to outsiders

Congress accuses BJP of plotting President’s Rule in Punjab over BBMB posts to outsiders

Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa says BJP was systematically undermining Punjab’s constitutional rights and federal autonomy under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:39 PM Apr 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. File
Advertisement

Punjab Congress on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was working on imposing President’s Rule in the state, as the notification to open membership of the BBMB to outsiders was an indication in this regard.

Advertisement

Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the BJP was systematically undermining Punjab’s constitutional rights and federal autonomy under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisement

The Centre was moving towards diluting Punjab’s control over its own resources and institutions. He said that the BJP, having failed to gain political ground in Punjab, is now trying to control the state administratively and indirectly, which amounts to ruling Punjab by proxy.

Advertisement

He asserted that BBMB was directly linked to Punjab’s river waters, which form the backbone of the state’s agrarian economy, and any attempt to alter its composition amounts to interference in Punjab’s water rights.

Former Deputy CM and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa said this is not an isolated move but part of a series of actions by the Centre, including appointing BBMB Chairmen from outside the stakeholder states, repeated interference in institutions like Panjab University, increasing central control over the administration of Chandigarh, allowing Haryana to push for a separate assembly building in Chandigarh, and continued pressure on contentious issues like the Satluj-Yamuna Link canal, all of which reflect a consistent attempt to weaken Punjab’s position.

Advertisement

PPCC Chief Amrinder Raja Warring said the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for remaining in deep slumber while the BJP led centre was continuing with its assaults on the authority of Punjab.

He demanded an all-party meeting on the issue. Warring suggested that the AAP government must adopt strong legal recourse and approach the Supreme Court and fight the case legally.

Otherwise, he warned, such signals don’t portend well for Punjab, apprehending that very soon the BJP government at the centre may start the process of giving away Punjab’s water to Haryana through the Satluj Yamuna Link Canal.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts