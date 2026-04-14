Congress accuses BJP of plotting President’s Rule in Punjab over BBMB posts to outsiders

Punjab Congress on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was working on imposing President’s Rule in the state, as the notification to open membership of the BBMB to outsiders was an indication in this regard.

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Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the BJP was systematically undermining Punjab’s constitutional rights and federal autonomy under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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The Centre was moving towards diluting Punjab’s control over its own resources and institutions. He said that the BJP, having failed to gain political ground in Punjab, is now trying to control the state administratively and indirectly, which amounts to ruling Punjab by proxy.

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He asserted that BBMB was directly linked to Punjab’s river waters, which form the backbone of the state’s agrarian economy, and any attempt to alter its composition amounts to interference in Punjab’s water rights.

Former Deputy CM and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa said this is not an isolated move but part of a series of actions by the Centre, including appointing BBMB Chairmen from outside the stakeholder states, repeated interference in institutions like Panjab University, increasing central control over the administration of Chandigarh, allowing Haryana to push for a separate assembly building in Chandigarh, and continued pressure on contentious issues like the Satluj-Yamuna Link canal, all of which reflect a consistent attempt to weaken Punjab’s position.

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PPCC Chief Amrinder Raja Warring said the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for remaining in deep slumber while the BJP led centre was continuing with its assaults on the authority of Punjab.

He demanded an all-party meeting on the issue. Warring suggested that the AAP government must adopt strong legal recourse and approach the Supreme Court and fight the case legally.

Otherwise, he warned, such signals don’t portend well for Punjab, apprehending that very soon the BJP government at the centre may start the process of giving away Punjab’s water to Haryana through the Satluj Yamuna Link Canal.