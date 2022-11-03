Congress activist killed in clash with SAD workers in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 2

A relative of a Congress councillor died during a clash between supporters of the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) here today. The deceased has been identified as Puneet Kumar, a brother-in-law of Congress councillor from Ward no. 1 Neelam Rani.

The police have booked Ravi, Sahib Singh, Najjar, Moji, Raja, Neelu and Tota allegedly for the murder.

The animosity between supporters of both the parties erupted since the civic body elections. Minor clashes had also been reported among them. On February 14, 2021, on polling day of the Municipal Council elections, the supporters of both the parties pelted stones at each other, leading to injuries to 15 persons.

Today the supporters of both the parties again clashed with each other during which several people suffered injuries and were taken to a local hospital where Puneet died while four others were referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.

Relatives of the injured persons also reached the hospital and attacked supporters of the rival group.

In his complaint to the police, Ashok Singh, brother of Puneet, claimed that Puneet, Sunny and he were going towards his home when the accused along with many other unidentified persons attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

Ropar SHO Pawan Kumar said a case under Sections 302, 323, 307, 148, 149 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against seven suspects.

#Congress #ropar #shiromani akali dal