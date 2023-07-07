Congress announces 31-member PAC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

The Congress on Thursday approved the formation of a 31-member political affairs committee (PAC) for Punjab. It will include Harish Chaudhary, the in-charge of the party’s affairs in the state, and party unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

CLP leader Pratap Singh Bajwa and senior party leader Ambika Soni are part of the all-important panel which also includes former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former Deputy CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Navjot Sidhu.

Party MPs Manish Tewari, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Dr Amar Singh and Mohd Sadique are also part of the panel. Former Deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, as well as Vijay Inder Singla, Gurkirat Singh, Tajinder Singh Bittu, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Rana Kanwarpal Singh, Pargat Singh, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Rana Gurjit Singh and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa are also part of the panel.

Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Sukhwinder Danny, Pawan Adia, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Rakesh Pandey, Razia Sultana, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Capt Sandeep Sandhu have also been included in the panel.