Congress backs PCS aspirants, seeks probe into recruitment process

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Friday backed PCS aspirants questioning the recently declared Mains examination results and demanded an independent probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

Addressing a joint press conference with the aspirants, Pargat said thousands of youngsters had spent years preparing for the examination, making it imperative for the government to ensure a transparent and credible selection process.

The candidates said several questions had emerged since the declaration of the results on November 4. They demanded that the complete attendance list of candidates who appeared for the examination, along with their roll numbers, categories and marks of selected candidates, be made public.

They also sought the release of category-wise results and an inquiry into alleged discrepancies in the Punjabi paper, including any increase or reduction in marks. The aspirants further demanded that no ineligible candidate be allowed to appear in the next stage of the recruitment process.

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Pargat questioned the government’s reluctance to disclose details of the recruitment exercise. “If the process is completely transparent and fair, what is stopping the government from making public the attendance list, detailed results and the procedure followed in preparing the results?” he asked.

The Congress would stand with the aspirants and use “every legal and democratic means” to protect their rights, he said.