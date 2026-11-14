Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Congress backs PCS aspirants, seeks probe into recruitment process

Congress backs PCS aspirants, seeks probe into recruitment process

The candidates said several questions had emerged since the declaration of the results on November 4

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:03 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh File
Advertisement

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Friday backed PCS aspirants questioning the recently declared Mains examination results and demanded an independent probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

Addressing a joint press conference with the aspirants, Pargat said thousands of youngsters had spent years preparing for the examination, making it imperative for the government to ensure a transparent and credible selection process.

The candidates said several questions had emerged since the declaration of the results on November 4. They demanded that the complete attendance list of candidates who appeared for the examination, along with their roll numbers, categories and marks of selected candidates, be made public.

They also sought the release of category-wise results and an inquiry into alleged discrepancies in the Punjabi paper, including any increase or reduction in marks. The aspirants further demanded that no ineligible candidate be allowed to appear in the next stage of the recruitment process.

Advertisement

Pargat questioned the government’s reluctance to disclose details of the recruitment exercise. “If the process is completely transparent and fair, what is stopping the government from making public the attendance list, detailed results and the procedure followed in preparing the results?” he asked.

The Congress would stand with the aspirants and use “every legal and democratic means” to protect their rights, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts