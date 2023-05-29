Congress, BJP begin Lok Sabha poll preparations

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 28

With their eyes on the Bathinda parliamentary seat during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the BJP have started preparations, including buffing their organisations and hitting the streets on public issues.

Though the elections are due in April-May next year, both parties plan to wrest the seat from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), presently represented by former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and to keep the ruling AAP at bay.

District Congress (Urban) Rajan Garg said a 51-member committee would be formed, each for the urban and rural units at the district level.

“We will hit the ground running against the AAP government for neglecting and adopting discriminatory attitude towards Bathinda,” Garg said.

BJP district chief and former MLA from Bathinda Sarup Chand Singla said the meetings were being held for the Lok Sabha elections. “We will highlight the achievements of the Centre,” he said.