Congress block chief Baljinder Singh Balli shot dead in Moga village

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Moga, September 18

Congress Ajitwal block president Baljinder Singh Balli was shot dead at his house at Dala village in Moga on Monday evening.

He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors. It has been learnt that some bikers entered his house and killed him. The CCTV footages are also being scanned.

As soon as the incident came to light, the Moga police reached the spot. SSP J Elanchezhian, who arrived at the crime scene for investigation, said the police were watching the CCTV footages of the area and the accused would be identified soon. The police had sent the body for post-mortem. There is no confirmation about how many bullets had been pumped in his body. At the same time, the police have also recovered some cartridges from the spot.

It is also learnt that Baljinder was sitting in his house, when four rounds were fired at him. As per information, some unknown people came to his house on the pretext of getting a form stamped and shot him dead. Immediately after the incident, the accused fled the spot.

The news of his murder spread like wildfire after which people gathered outside his house.

PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has posted, “Our block president from Nihal Singh Wala Balli Dala ji constituency was shot by unknown persons. My deepest condolences to his family. In Punjab, miscreants have no fear of the law at all. I appeal to the Punjab Police to arrest the accused as soon as possible.”

Congress Moga district president Sukhjeet Singh Kaka Lohgarh has asked the Moga police to arrest the killers as soon as possible.

Gangster Dala takes responsibility

Gangster Arsh Dala has taken responsibility for the murder. In a social media post, Dala alleged that the deceased Congress leader, Baljinder Singh Balli, allegedly played a role in the detention of his mother in the CIA custody for a week and also influenced the arrests of his friends.

