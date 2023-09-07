'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 6

At a time when the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has been opposing an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, former president of the party’s Punjab unit, Navjot Singh Sidhu, backed the party high command’s decision today.

The PPCC has made its stand clear on the issue more than once now. Congress constituency in-charges and party MLAs have steadfastly refused the idea of tying up with AAP, who they accuse of pursuing baseless Vigilance cases against the party’s former ministers and MLAs. PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, LoP Pratap Singh Bajwa and other leaders have repeatedly stated that they will continue opposing AAP in Punjab.

However, Sidhu on Wednesday endorsed the party high command’s INDIA alliance. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sidhu wrote: “The decision of the party high command is supreme. It is for a greater cause, the national interest has been kept paramount to honour the spirit of the Constitution and to free enchained institutions which draw their strength from Constitutional values. Petty perish pump politics loaded with selfish vested interests should be discarded for safeguarding our DEMOCRACY. Elections are not fought for the next election, they are fought for the next generation. Long live INDIA. Jurrega BHARAT.”

Later, his wife and former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu wrote: “Here we are making groups within a party and destroying our very own to become prominent. That’s not the way. Taking everyone along and walking on the path of truth to make our parent party stronger is the way.”

