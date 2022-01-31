Congress candidate Sadhu Singh Dharmsot gets show-cause notice for holding roadshow

Karam Prakash
Patiala, January 31
Nabha Returning Officer on Monday issued a show-cause notice to a former minister and the Congress candidate from Nabha, Sadhu Singh Dharmsot, for holding a roadshow despite a ban thereof.
Nabha returning officer-cum-SDM Kanu Garg, said, “As roadshows are not allowed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), therefore, we have issued a notice to the congress candidate. Further action in this case will be taken only after we receive a reply from the candidate.”
It has been learnt that the poll officials have sought an explanation from the candidate within 24 hours. In fact, Sadhu Singh Dharmsot, today, held a roadshow before filing the nomination papers.
The former minister had held a procession while visiting a temple in the city to pay the obeisance therein. Candidate himself is said to have uploaded the video of roadshow on social media, wherein, Dharmsot was seen in an open jeep holding a rally with hundreds of supporters in allegedly a clear violation of Covid guidelines. Meanwhile, Sadhu Singh Dharmsot, said, “I didn’t hold any roadshow. I was going to pay obeisance at a temple. People recognised me and gathered to greet me when I was on my way to the temple.”
Dharmsot, after filing the nomination, said that he would continue to work for the people of Nabha if voted to power.
