Congress: Centre 'misusing' ED to contain Charanjit Channi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 11

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu today accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, to create a “terror-like” situation in the poll-bound Punjab.

At a press conference, Bittu said the BJP could not digest the fact that the Congress had fielded a Dalit, Charanjit Channi, as the CM face.

Referring to the ED arresting the CM’s nephew over alleged sand mining and claiming to have recovered crores of rupees from him, he said such tactics were being adopted to tarnish the image of Channi for political gains at the behest of the BJP.

“A relative of Channi who had met his nephew disclosed the ED had tortured him. Though the ED

could not establish any concrete proof in the case, his remand was being sought repeatedly. I am sure he would be kept in custody only till the polls,” he added.

Bittu also objected to “undue” security being provided to the BJP candidates for the elections. —

