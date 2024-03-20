Congress defers decision on ticket allotment in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 19

The decision on the candidates for the 13 Lok Sabha seats by the Congress has been delayed till the first week of April.

The Punjab Congress leadership and members of the AICC-appointed screening committee have sought a clarification from the party high command on the issue of re-nominating the sitting MPs from their seats, said a leader privy to the development.

As the clarification is expected by next week, the committee, headed by party leader Bhakta Charan Dass, will meet thereafter and shortlist the names. “Generally, a single name is sent to the Central Election Committee (CEC) or in some cases, two names can be send”, said a leader.

Though it is difficult to deny ticket to a sitting MP, party leaders are citing recent surveys to show anti-incumbency against some MPs.

Swapping of seats of at least one sitting MP is expected. PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring said he was hopeful that the names of the candidates would be decided in time.

With AAP announcing eight of the 13 candidates, and rest of parties yet to make announcements, the Congress is adopting wait-and-watch policy to ensure that no further dissensions take place before the names of the contesting candidates are approved by the CEC.

Seeing a chronology between Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal leaving the Congress to join AAP, CLP Leader Partap Bajwa said CM Bhagwant Mann was poaching Congress leaders on the seats where the Congress had stronghold and the BJP was keen on contesting like Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur.

“The exercise is part of the understanding between the CM and BJP leadership. No AAP leader will join BJP or vice versa. News of Jalandhar MP Rinku joining the BJP but not happening on the ground can also be linked to the understanding”, said Bajwa.

Party indecisive on sitting MPs

