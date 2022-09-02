Punjab Congress demands NIA probe into mining along Pakistan border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

The state Congress today demanded an investigation by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) into illegal sand mining along the International Border, calling it a “matter of nation’s security”.

Led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, party leaders Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria and Raj Kumar Chabbewal submitted a memorandum to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit.

They said since Central security agencies had already flagged illegal mining along the IB, there was an urgent need to identify politicians behind the illegal activity.

Bajwa said, “With a perpetually hostile neighbour such as Pakistan always ready to foment trouble by sending in infiltrators, arms and ammunition, deep ditches and gorges can be used for nefarious activities. Those behind illegal mining are also linked to the smuggling of drugs and arms from across the border.”

The Congress leader alleged the state government was patronising the sand mining mafia at the cost of national security.

“Since we have no faith in this government, more so when it comes to investigating its own wrongdoings, the Congress wants the matter to be probed by the NIA. After all, it is a matter of national security,” said the Leader of the Opposition.

Besides, the Congress leaders sought a CBI probe into the state’s excise policy. Those behind the controversial excise policy in Delhi drafted the policy for Punjab.

