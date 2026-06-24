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Home / Punjab / Congress demands resignation and arrest of CM Bhagwant Mann

Congress demands resignation and arrest of CM Bhagwant Mann

PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring and other senior party leader demanded that the CM should present himself before the Akal Takht to apologise for his alleged misdeeds

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:42 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring and other senior Congress leaders address a press conference.
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Putting up a joint front, senior Congress leaders today demanded immediate resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his arrest for allegedly insulting and lowering the dignity and respect of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

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The demand came after the Gurugram police arrested two persons for allegedly producing a bogus report giving a clean chit to the CM over a controversial video allegedly featuring him.

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Addressing a joint press conference, PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring, former CM Charanjit Channi, former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa and other senior party leaders like Vijay Inder Singla, Pargat Singh and Sukhpal Khaira demanded that the CM should present himself before the Akal Takht to apologise for his alleged misdeeds.

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Warring said the Congress even doubted the role of the BJP in investigating the case of alleged false report.

Channi said even Maharaja Ranjit Singh accepted the hukamnama of the Akal Takht and accepted the punishment pronounced upon him. He accused the CM of damaging the Sikh institutions and lowering Sikh values and principles.

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Randhawa said apart from the CM, the police officials involved in procuring the report on the controversial video should also be arrested and accountability of Rs 10 lakh allegedly paid to the Gurugram lab should be fixed.

Pargat Singh alleged AAP and BJP were both involved in damaging Sikh institutions.

Khaira said all police official involved in the exercise of allegedly creating a false report on the controversial video should be dismissed.

He said Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had challenged the authority of the Akal Takht.

He alleged AAP was anti-Sikh. He demanded a criminal case against CM under the Jagat Jot Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act.

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