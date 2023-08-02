Congress discusses poll strategy

Chandigarh, August 1
The state unit of the Congress held a meeting today to discuss the party’s strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, chaired by PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, was attended by senior Congress leaders, including district presidents and MLAs.
Warring said constituency-wise strategies and programmes were discussed to strengthen the party before 2024 elections.
The PPCC chief condemned those who were propagating fake information regarding seat sharing of the ‘INDIA’ alliance. He alleged that the narrative was being pressed by the party at helm to mislead people, which clearly exposed its anxiety.
