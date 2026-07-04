A day after former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's residence in Morinda witnessed a major show of strength by his supporters, the Congress dissident camp is waiting for a response from the party high command while indicating that it is in no mood to back down from its demand for a change in the Punjab Congress leadership.

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Sources told The Tribune that Channi was in Delhi on Saturday, triggering speculation over possible efforts to break the political deadlock that has emerged in the Punjab unit following the recent organisational appointments made by the Congress ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Also read: ‘Channi like elder brother’: Warring breaks silence after Morinda meet over Punjab Cong reshuffle

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According to sources close to the former CM, back-channel communication has begun between leaders of the dissident camp and members of the Congress high command.

However, they maintained that no formal talks have taken place so far. The sources said any meaningful discussions are likely to take place only after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returns from his visit to the United States.

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On Friday, Channi's residence turned into the centre of political activity, with around 23 former and sitting Congress MLAs, four former ministers and several senior party leaders gathering in what was widely seen as a coordinated show of solidarity with the former CM.

The meeting came in the backdrop of the party high command's decision to retain Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president despite expectations in a section of the party that Channi would be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the state unit into the next Assembly elections.

Leaders associated with the dissident camp said that they were not prepared to accept Raja Warring's continuation as the state Congress chief.

"The cadre wants a clear face for the Chief Minister's post in whose name they can seek votes during the Assembly elections," said a leader aligned with the Channi camp while speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The leaders argued that the present arrangement has failed to enthuse workers at the grassroots and that the party leadership needs to address their concerns before preparations for the Assembly polls gather momentum.

In sharp contrast to the hectic political activity witnessed at Channi's residence, there was complete silence at the former CM’s house on Saturday.

Even as back-channel contacts are said to have commenced, the political battle has shifted to social media, where supporters of both factions have begun openly defending their respective positions.

Supporters of PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring have been posting messages claiming that only a small section of Congress leaders had attended Friday's gathering and that the overwhelming majority of the party continues to stand with the decision taken by the Congress high command.

On the other hand, supporters of Channi have remained firm on their demand for a change in the state leadership. Leaders close to the former Chief Minister indicated that the dissident group could adopt a tougher stand if the party leadership ignores their concerns.

While they stopped short of spelling out their future course of action, they suggested that the coming days would be crucial depending on the response from the central leadership.

Throughout the developments, Channi has maintained complete silence. Despite repeated phone calls and WhatsApp messages from The Tribune today, the former Chief Minister did not respond.

For now, all eyes are on the Congress high command. Whether the leadership succeeds in bridging the widening divide or the rebellion hardens further could significantly shape the party's preparedness for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.