Congress doesn’t believe in hatred politics, wants to uphold Punjabiat, says Pargat

Newly appointed Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pargat Singh and the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot on Thursday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The visit also saw the Congress leadership’s attempt to project a united face ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with several MLAs, former ministers and party workers from different segments accompanying the two leaders. Speaking to the media, Pargat said the visit was not intended for political activity but to express gratitude to the Almighty and prayers were offered for the welfare of all.

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“The Congress has never believed in the politics of hatred or confrontation. We want to uphold the politics that is committed to the Constitution and the spirit of Punjabiat,” he said. Pargat said the party had capable leaders and there was space for everyone to contribute. He said he considered himself a team player and viewed the responsibility of leading the Punjab Congress as a collective unit.

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“Punjab is our target, and the Congress is the vehicle to achieve that goal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi did not accompany the delegation. The top brass directed them to remain in Delhi to join a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstration, led by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, targeted alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

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Pilot flags drugs, graft

Pilot said he hoped the coming years would bring a better future for Punjab and the country’s younger generation. He identified drug abuse and corruption among the major challenges facing the state and called for collective efforts to restore prosperity and accelerate development. He said the Congress had entrusted Pargat with the responsibility of leading the state unit and expressed confidence that party leaders would work together under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

With the Assembly elections scheduled for early 2027, Pilot expressed confidence that the Congress would work collectively and secure a majority to form the government in the state.

Meets Dera Ballan chief in Jalandhar

On his first visit to Punjab since his appointment as the PCC chief, Pargat Singh paid a whirlwind visit to several religious places across the state.

Reaching his hometown Jalandhar, he first offered prayers at Dera Sachkhand Ballan, which has a huge following of Ravidassia community of the Doaba region. He met dera chief Sant Niranjan Dass, who presented him the holybook “Amritbani” and a portrait of Dera Ballan. The dera chief also presented him a saffron robe while offering prayers for the peace and prosperity of Punjab.

Pargat also went to meet Sant Nirmal Dass Jaure Wale before heading to Kabir Mandir in Bhargo Camp. He was accompanied by incumbent and former legislators.