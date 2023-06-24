Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 24

The Ludhiana police have registered a case of fraud against former Congress MLA Pritam Singh Kotbhai and five others.

They had allegedly duped Pearl Group MD Nirmal Singh Bhangu.

Police had received a complaint from one Shinder Singh of Ludhiana that Kotbhai and others had duped his uncle Bhangu of Rs 3.5 crore on the pretext of securing bail for him in the cases registered against him.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said a case was registered against them after conducting an investigation.

Those booked are Pritam Singh Kotbhai, Jivan Singh, Dilip Kumar Tripathi, Sanjay Sharma, Sayid Parvej Rehmaj and Dharmvir.

Jivan, Dharmvir and Dilip have been arrested and raids are on to nab the others.