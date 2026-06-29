DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Congress explains stand on anti-sacrilege law to Akal Takht

Congress explains stand on anti-sacrilege law to Akal Takht

Bajwa says AAP govt passed legislation without wider consultations despite prolonged House panel review

article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:23 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa. File
Advertisement

Appearing before the five Sikh high priests, led by acting Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Congress MLAs said the AAP government had not held wider consultations before passing the new anti-sacrilege law — the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

Advertisement

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, who led the MLAs, said he had raised serious concerns in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha over the inordinate delay by a committee constituted to examine the draft Bill and seek public opinion.

Advertisement

Bajwa pointed out that the committee, formed after a notice under Rule 224, had deliberated on the matter for nine months without submitting its findings. Despite repeated reminders, it made no substantial progress, he added.

Advertisement

Reading out the statement he had made in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Bajwa said he had questioned the government's seriousness on this issue of significant public importance and demanded that the committee be directed to finalise and table its report at the earliest.

Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, who was a member of the committee, said several legal and religious concerns had to be addressed to ensure that the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib was protected even during legal proceedings.

Advertisement

The Congress leaders also raised broader concerns about the functioning of such committees and stressed the need for greater accountability in the legislative process.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts