Congress explains stand on anti-sacrilege law to Akal Takht

Appearing before the five Sikh high priests, led by acting Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Congress MLAs said the AAP government had not held wider consultations before passing the new anti-sacrilege law — the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

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Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, who led the MLAs, said he had raised serious concerns in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha over the inordinate delay by a committee constituted to examine the draft Bill and seek public opinion.

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Bajwa pointed out that the committee, formed after a notice under Rule 224, had deliberated on the matter for nine months without submitting its findings. Despite repeated reminders, it made no substantial progress, he added.

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Reading out the statement he had made in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Bajwa said he had questioned the government's seriousness on this issue of significant public importance and demanded that the committee be directed to finalise and table its report at the earliest.

Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, who was a member of the committee, said several legal and religious concerns had to be addressed to ensure that the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib was protected even during legal proceedings.

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The Congress leaders also raised broader concerns about the functioning of such committees and stressed the need for greater accountability in the legislative process.